Under the agreement, Hello Clever will use Infinia’s infrastructure to support payment operations in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Uruguay, and Paraguay. The arrangement covers virtual accounts, local pay-ins and payouts, and on- and off-ramp services, all provided through a single partner. This removes the need for Hello Clever to manage multiple financial providers and separate local payment integrations in each country.

For Hello Clever’s merchants, one integration with the company’s platform is now sufficient to sell into all eight countries. Shoppers in those markets can pay using the local methods they already use, and merchants can grow their sales in the region without adding new payment providers.

Caroline Tran, Co-Founder and CEO of Hello Clever, said that expanding across markets requires reliable local infrastructure. According to the official, connecting Infinia’s rails to the platform gives merchants access to eight new markets without the complexity of adding providers. Ianai Urwicz, CEO and Co-Founder of Infinia, noted that cross-border businesses need more than international transfers. Such businesses also require local infrastructure to collect, convert, and disburse funds in each market.

Local payment systems at the centre

The partnership is built around the domestic payment systems that define each market. Latin America does not operate on a single payment standard. Instead, each country has its own established methods and infrastructure, including Brazil’s Pix, Mexico’s SPEI, Argentina’s Transferencias 3.0, Colombia’s Bre-B, and Peru’s interoperable Yape payments.

Connecting to these systems allows merchants to offer familiar ways to pay at checkout, while the complexity of cross-border operations is handled at the infrastructure level. For merchants entering several markets at once, this approach replaces country-by-country integration work with a single connection.

The timing reflects the region’s commercial growth. Latin America’s ecommerce market is projected to exceed USD 215 billion in 2026 and is growing 1.5 times faster than the global average. As online commerce expands, merchants need payment experiences that match how consumers pay in each market.

Part of a wider global expansion

The partnership combines Hello Clever’s payments platform with Infinia’s multi-market infrastructure. It is intended to support Hello Clever’s continued growth in the region. Both companies expect the collaboration to generate new partnerships and revenue as Hello Clever adds more payment corridors worldwide. In addition, Hello Clever described Latin America as a major step in the company’s efforts to make global selling easier for merchants, with each new corridor contributing to that goal.

The announcement coincides with Hello Clever opening a new global headquarters in the US, which the company presents as the start of its next growth phase and a stronger global focus for its operations. Hello Clever was founded in Australia and now has teams across Australia, Singapore, Japan, and the US.