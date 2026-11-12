Samsung Electronics has expanded its partnership with ShopeePay, adding ShopeePay QR payments to Samsung Wallet and Samsung Pay to Shopee’s checkout.

The integrations are now live in Singapore and Vietnam and are expected to launch in Malaysia at a later stage. Samsung Wallet users can scan the QR codes of participating merchants and pay with the payment methods linked to their ShopeePay account, completing purchases without switching between apps, and can earn Shopee Coins on eligible purchases made with ShopeePay.

Online and in-store payment options

The partnership also widens payment options for online shopping. Samsung Pay is now available as a checkout option on Shopee, while consumers can use ShopeePay, including its SPayLater Buy Now, Pay Later service, to buy Samsung products on Samsung.com. Samsung also plans to continue expanding acceptance of ShopeePay and SPayLater across its physical retail channels in Southeast Asia.

As a result, consumers can use the same payment methods across online marketplaces, mobile wallets, and physical stores. ShopeePay, launched in 2015, is a digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia and Brazil, and offers lending, insurance, and investment services through partners. It is part of Monee, the digital financial services arm of Sea.

Connecting payment ecosystems

Carl Nordenberg, Vice President, Samsung Electronics Southeast Asia and Oceania, stated that consumers increasingly expect the same simple payment experience wherever they shop. According to Nordenberg, the partnership brings the two companies’ payment ecosystems closer together, giving consumers more choice in how they pay and reducing friction whether they shop online or buy a device in store.

Candice Ng, Head of Regional Partnerships at ShopeePay, stated that the value of a payment partnership lies in how well it connects with the services people already use, and that partnerships help ShopeePay understand different markets and adapt its services. According to Ng, the work with Samsung reflects ShopeePay’s focus on keeping its services relevant and useful to consumers across Southeast Asia.