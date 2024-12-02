



HBX Group is a global independent B2B travel technology marketplace, operating Hotelbeds, Bedsonline, and Roiback. The company provides interconnected travel technology products and services to various partners, including online marketplaces and travel suppliers. Its vision is to simplify the travel industry with cloud-based solutions and a diverse product portfolio aimed at maximising revenue.

Specifically designed for travel agencies, independent hotels, and similar enterprises, Cash Advance offers funding based on business performance rather than relying on credit scores or collateral. The application process is straightforward and digital, with approved funds available in 48 hours.

Flexible repayment structure

Repayments are designed as a percentage of monthly sales, allowing businesses to pay more during peak seasons and less during slower periods. This approach eliminates the need for fixed monthly payments.

Additionally, the Cash Advance tool provides clients and partners of HBX Group the opportunity to explore various funding options. Users can simulate repayment scenarios, thoroughly review the terms, and complete their applications on a single, user-friendly platform. This experience is crafted to ensure transparency from start to finish, with no fees or complicated conditions.

Other developments from HBX Group

In April 2025, HBX Group unveiled the HBX Group eWallet, a B2B payments platform tailored for the travel industry, developed in collaboration with FinPay and regulated by the Bank of Spain.

Following this launch, the company planned to extend its availability to OECD countries beginning in June 2025.The B2B eWallet acted as a digital solution that enabled businesses to securely store and manage payments with speed and efficiency. Much like a consumer digital wallet, it was tailored specifically for facilitating instant cross-border transactions between companies.