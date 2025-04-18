Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

HBX Group and FinPay introduce HBX Group eWallet

Friday 18 April 2025 14:13 CET | News

HBX Group has launched the HBX Group eWallet, a B2B payments platform for the travel industry, developed with FinPay, and regulated by the Bank of Spain.

HBX Group is a global independent B2B travel technology marketplace that operates Hotelbeds, Bedsonline, and Roiback. The company offers interconnected travel technology products to industry partners, to simplify travel through cloud solutions and curated data to boost revenue.

In partnership with FinPay, an e-money institution, HBX Group is launching the HBX Group eWallet in Spain in April 2025. The plan is to expand its availability to OECD countries starting in June of the same year.

The B2B eWallet serves as a digital tool that allows businesses to securely store and manage payments quickly and efficiently. Similar to a consumer digital wallet, it is specifically designed to facilitate instant cross-border transactions between companies. The HBX Group eWallet, customised for the travel industry, goes a step further by incorporating advanced features such as integrated financing, invoice access, and comprehensive transaction traceability. Its primary goal is to digitise and automate B2B payments, lower transaction costs, and increase the operational scalability of the travel ecosystem.

 

HBX Group and FinPay introduce HBX Group eWallet

 

Further expansion in B2B payments

This launch follows other strategic moves by HBX Group to modernise travel payments and services. In recent years, the company has partnered with leading fintech providers to increase payment processing, improve supplier liquidity, and reduce friction in the booking-to-payment cycle. Meanwhile, FinPay has been expanding its footprint in Europe, offering modular digital payment solutions to a range of verticals, including logistics and mobility, and recently secured approval for its PSD2-compliant services across multiple EU jurisdictions. These aligned efforts reflect a shared commitment to enabling faster, safer, and more transparent B2B transactions across the travel and fintech ecosystems.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payments , ecommerce, eWallet, travel payments, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: FinPay, HBX Group
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

FinPay

|

HBX Group

|
Discover all the Company news on FinPay and other articles related to FinPay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like