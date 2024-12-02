The partnership aims to facilitate worldwide payments for Hapana’s customers.

Following the collaboration with Stripe, Hapana will be able to offer global financial infrastructure solutions, such as cross-border payouts, to gyms and fitness brands. This is anticipated to enable Hapana’s customers to accept a broad range of payment methods, including credit cards, terminals, and direct debits.

Moreover, as a result of this latest integration, Hapana will also gain access to Stripe Radar, a solution that reportedly detects and blocks fraud by leveraging machine learning that trains on data across millions of global companies.

According to the press release, as part of its plans to expand globally, Hapana will also use Stripe Connect to embed financial infrastructure into its software and, consequently, offer payments globally via a single unified integration. In the case of franchisor-franchisee relationships, Stripe Connect will purportedly automate and facilitate Hapana’s fund flow and royalty requirements. This is expected to enable accountability for both franchisees and franchisors in a transaction.

When commenting on this latest development, an official from Hapana emphasised that this partnership with Stripe aims to facilitate the company’s expansion into new geographies. Given the context, the representative further explained that extending a positive user experience on behalf of their clients is a means of distinguishing themselves from other fitness industry management software providers.





Hapana and Stripe’s strategies and past developments

Hapana extends a fitness club management software that caters to the needs of multisite boutique businesses. More precisely, the company provides end-to-end management software tailored to boost engagement, streamline operations, and enable fitness brands to scale and grow in multiple sites.

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses that enables businesses of all sizes to accept payments, send payouts, and manage their operations online.

This is not the sole partnership announced by Stripe in 2023, as earlier this year it was revealed that Wix joined forces with Stripe in an effort to launch Tap-to-Pay on Android and facilitate in-person commerce for US-based merchants.