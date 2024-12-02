Green Dot, together with its wage and disbursement unit, rapid!, has announced that it has entered the Workday Partner Program to provide optimal payroll solutions to Workday clients.

As part of this collaboration, Green Dot is set to offer advanced payroll and payment solutions, including earned wage access (EWA), developed to support operations, scale employee retention, and facilitate financial wellness among Workday customers.

Presently leveraged by 7,000 businesses, rapid! brings compliant payroll and disbursement solutions based on the current needs of the workforce. Supported by Green Dot’s money movement technology and banking infrastructure, the unit allows real-time disbursements to any account in the US, simplifying operations and boosting employee satisfaction.

Workday Partner Program: What does it involve?

As a Built on Workday and Innovation Connect Partner, Green Dot is set to deliver simplified integrations between Workday Payroll, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Absence, and rapid!’s PayCard, OnDemand Earned Wage Access, and Disbursement solutions. The partnership will enable joint Workday and Green Dot customers to access rapid!’s secure and scalable platform, which provides employees with early access to earned wages and increased financial flexibility.

As a Workday partner, Green Dot will support businesses in:

Integrating its Built on Workday application to offer secure and scalable on-demand pay solutions;

Enabling real-time access to earned wages, improving financial wellness and minimising turnover and absenteeism;

Replacing outdated payroll methods with digital payment options;

Providing a platform that can serve all payout needs, including W-2, 1099, tips, missed pay, termination pay, and bonus corrections.

Furthermore, commenting on the move, representatives from Green Dot highlighted that, as employees expect tech-forward solutions from their employers and efficient access to their earned wages, the partnership with Workday seeks to deliver on this demand by merging the latter’s solutions with rapid!’s payment capabilities.