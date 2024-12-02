Google Workspace partners with Stripe

Through this partnership, businesses gained the ability to connect their Stripe account, set prices, and then offer their clients the ability to book and pay for services directly in Google Calendar. On the customer end, they can visit the booking page and choose a preferred time before entering their payment details. Furthermore, businesses have the option of withholding access to a meeting until payment is made through the booking page.

Stripe officials talked about the partnership with Google Workspace and emphasised that making appointment booking and payment as easy as possible for customers can result in less administrative work and more revenue for businesses.

Stripe Checkout was designed to eliminate friction in payments, as it offers access to more than 40 payment methods. According to Stripe, the product can increase sales by offering a simpler and more streamlined payments experience. Moreover, Stripe Checkout is optimised for mobile, tablet, and desktop with a responsive checkout. It also offers support for Link, Apple Pay, and Google Pay out of the box.

Other noteworthy developments from Stripe

In June 2023, Stripe joined the MACH Alliance, which is a group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. Regarding this development, Stripe representatives talked about the MACH Alliance and how it is improving the online commerce space. Becoming a member was an obvious choice for the company, as many existing alliance members are already Stripe users and partners.

In the same month, Stripe has announced the launch of a new charge card programme for its commercial card issuing product, Stripe Issuing. The charge card programme was designed to allow fintech startups and platforms to provide expense cards with flexible credit options in an easy manner.

Following its launch in 2018, Stripe Issuing has been leveraged by platforms and fintechs for the creation of more than 100 million cards in the US, the UK, and the EU, and up until this point, Stripe-issued cards could be used only to spend money from a pre-funded account.

Following the expansion into charge cards, platforms gained the ability to provide these same users with access to credit. In addition, cardholders could spend up to their credit limit and pay back the outstanding balance and the end of each month.