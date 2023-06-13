Subscribe
News

Stripe takes part in the MACH Alliance

Tuesday 13 June 2023

MACH Alliance, a group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, has announced that Stripe has joined the alliance.

 

The internet economy is still nascent. Traditional businesses are increasingly coming online or expanding their digital presence—including through payments and financial operations. It is only with a modern technology architecture that they can make the transition to the digital age, as per MACH Alliance.

Advocation for the adoption of modern financial technologies

Officials from MACH Alliance said Stripe serves as an example of a company that’s built upon a modern technical infrastructure. They’ll be champions for the Alliance across their vast network of users and partners, which will influence broader embrace of MACH across the fintech category.

In turn, Stripe’s representatives stated that MACH Alliance is augmenting the online commerce space and is a standard for the industry. Becoming a member was an obvious choice—many existing alliance members are already Stripe users and partners, which demonstrates the importance of this ecosystem to accelerate digital experiences.

Organisations of all backgrounds from startups, to digital natives, to traditional enterprises require MACH principals to grow. As found in MACH Alliance’s annual survey of global IT decision makers, the inability to innovate is stifling competitiveness.

A MACH architecture—which stands for Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless—gives companies a deeper level of flexibility, allowing them to quickly deliver new features for customers. MACH Alliance members must meet stringent certification standards and need to be in full compliance to be granted membership.

More details about MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members, or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organisations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future.

What does stripe do?

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Companies—from large enterprises to ambitious startups—use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.


More: Link


