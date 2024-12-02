Google Wallet in Canada can finally use cards from TD Bank

TD Bank is one of the biggest financial institutions in Canada, and for a long time has pushed its own mobile payment service in place of Google Wallet (or Google Pay). That did not stop the bank from offering Apple Pay, but Android users were always prevented from using Google’s NFC payments.











In 2022 TD Bank announced the shutdown of its own mobile payment service. Customers were reminded of the change via email, with TD then going on to announce that it would open up support for Google Pay and, in turn, Google Wallet on Android devices starting October 2023.





Previous Google Wallet expansions

In August 2023, Nu Colombia has introduced a feature allowing users to integrate their Nu credit cards with Google Wallet, enabling secure mobile payments. Google Wallet, tailored for Android and Wear OS devices, offers a confidential platform for contactless transactions in various settings.

This integration allows Colombian users to use their Moradita credit card via Google Wallet, eliminating the need for physical wallets. The process involves downloading the app, adding the credit card through photos or manual entry, and designating it as the primary payment method.

Google Wallet has also previously expanded to several new countries, including Albania, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Montenegro, following its introduction in 12 countries across Asia, Europe, and North America in November 2022. The app has undergone significant enhancements, allowing users to securely store government-issued identification documents and passes, in addition to credit cards and vaccine cards.

Google aims to transform the platform into a comprehensive hub for managing various digital cards, including payment cards, identification credentials, vaccination records, and other passes.