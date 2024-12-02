GoHenry extends its partnership for global card issuance with Visa by 7 years

The relationship between the two companies also goes beyond just the technology, with the duo working together on marketing campaigns including at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and with more collaborations in the pipeline.

When GoHenry first launched into the financial education space, it needed a dynamic, reliable partner that was able to offer support and guidance not only as a new player in the sector, but without future plans for expansion, too. Through the last 10 years working together in the UK, Visa has exceeded the company's expectations.









Previous development from GoHenry

GoHenry only in October 2022 raised USD 55 million in a funding round specifically aimed at funding the fintech’s global expansion. The company also acquired French fintech Pixpay earlier this summer to cement its position in France where it launched in 2019.

Company officials stated that with their recent European expansion, and plans for continued growth, Visa’s in-country expertise, support, and strong global brand will be invaluable as they work to serve and grow their two-million-plus member base and achieve the mission to make every kid smart with money.