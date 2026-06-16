GoCardless has become the exclusive integrated payment provider for Intelligent Billing, automating billing-to-cash payments for telecoms and MSPs.

The arrangement allows telecoms operators and managed service providers (MSPs) using the platform to automatically initiate, manage, and reconcile customer payments without relying on separate systems. Intelligent Billing is developed by UK-based PRD Technologies.

Linking invoicing directly to payment collection

Under the integration, when an invoice is generated within Intelligent Billing, GoCardless automatically triggers the corresponding payment collection from the customer's bank account, with no manual intervention required. Removing the need to move between separate billing and payment systems is intended to let telecoms operators and MSPs scale their operations without a corresponding rise in billing overhead, while also changing how end customers experience the payment process.

For telecoms and MSPs, recurring billing typically involves processing repeat transactions across large customer bases, where delayed or failed payments can affect cash flow and add to administrative workload. Connecting invoice generation to collection within a single platform is intended to reduce the manual reconciliation that businesses would otherwise carry out between separate billing and payment systems.

Automated retries and real-time visibility

The integration also incorporates Success+, a GoCardless tool that uses AI to retry payments that fail on the first attempt. GoCardless states that the tool recovers 70% of such payments on average. Payment statuses are fed back into the Intelligent Billing dashboard in real time, a feature intended to reduce manual administrative work and give finance teams visibility over cash flow as it moves through the billing cycle.

Tom Metcalfe, Director, Global Partnerships at GoCardless, said the integration connects invoice generation directly to payment collection, with the aim of reducing administrative work and supporting cash flow management for telecoms operators and MSPs managing complex recurring revenue. Moreover, Simon Adams, Managing Director at PRD Technologies, developers of Intelligent Billing, said the exclusive arrangement allows Intelligent Billing to combine billing and payment collection in one place, with the goal of reducing manual administration, lowering failed collection rates and giving clients oversight of their financial performance.