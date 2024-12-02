GHL partners with Standard Chartered Malaysia





GHL, as Standard Chartered’s payment service provider, will offer payment solutions at Point of Sale terminals to the bank’s merchants, as well as ecommerce payment processing services. Moreover, GHL will facilitate onboarding, providing personalised packages, installation, and settlement processes. According to the company’s officials, by capitalising on GHL’s expertise and Standard Chartered’s customer reach, merchants have access to a comprehensive suite of payment options customised to their needs.





Malaysia’s payment environment





The COVID-19 pandemic affected Malaysia’s financial environment, with its citizens mostly relying on cash for daily payments. However, compelled by the movement control order, the population started to move towards cashless and digital payment methods. According to Statista ’s report, Malaysia became the second leading country in Southeast Asia to adopt cashless payment methods.Digital payment systems, including credit cards, online banking, and e-wallets, increased in acceptance as the ecommerce market grew in Malaysia. The use of e-money increased by approximately 68% in 2021, and Malaysian users have become interested in more payment services, including Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). BNPL spending on ecommerce reached USD 200 million in 2021, and, considering the consumers' inclination to opt for cashless payment methods, the digital payment sector in Malaysia is expected to grow.The total transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate between 2023 and 2027 of 17.06% , leading to a projected total amount of USD 41.74 billion by 2027, compared to USD 22.23 billion in 2023.

