GHL offers Alipay+ to thousands of merchants in Thailand

GHL Systems Berhad has expanded the integration of Alipay+ to over 2,600 local businesses in Thailand to support cross-border digital payments from Asian mobile wallets.
These include AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR), Kakao Pay (South Korea), Touch ‘n Go eWallet (Malaysia) and Alipay (Chinese mainland). In essence, this new integration will allow travellers visiting Thailand to pay with their home e-wallets at over 5,000 retail outlets powered by GHL. This achievement was made possible through a partnership with Alipay+, which is a suite of global cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions operated by the Ant Group.
Some of the local businesses that stand to benefit from this integration operate in various segments of the tourism industry, including retail, hospitality, and attractions. According to the official press release, the government of Thailand revealed that it achieved its target for tourist arrivals with 6.15 million visitors in the first quarter of 2023. Travellers returning to Thailand are used to the seamless payment experience provided by mobile wallets, which has influenced their expectations.
By expanding the integration of Alipay+, GHL wants to make sure that travellers will have no lack of retail and entertainment options in Thailand and will be able to utilise their own local mobile wallets at popular shopping destinations in Cha-am, Khao-Yai, Pattaya, Ayutthaya, Phuket and Krabi.
In the official press release, GHL representatives talked about their long-term partnership with Alipay and how this newest integration aims to offer more value to the Thai tourism industry. They also mentioned Thailand's vision to create a cashless economy, fostering financial inclusivity and driving economic growth.
GHL is an ASEAN payment solutions provider that operates in Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia. According to GHL, the company is a leading payment acquirer in the ASEAN region for over 100 global and regional payment schemes and channels, processing over RM 1.5 billion in payment transactions per month.
In April 2023, GHL Systems has chosen MyDebit Secure CNP (Card-Not-Present) from Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet) for safer online payments. Following this move, GHL became one of the latest PayNet ecosystem participants to offer a more secure and safer online card-not-present payment solution in Malaysia.
GHL’s officials talked about the rapid expansion of the ecommerce industry and mentioned a growing need for merchants to access reliable payment solutions that can protect their businesses and their customers. With MyDebit Secure CNP, merchants can offer their customers a more secure and convenient way to pay online without compromising their shopping experience.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions