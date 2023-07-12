GHL Systems Berhad partners with AFS

Based on the information provided in the announcement, the strategic collaboration is set to bring AFS’ payments technology expertise to support GHL’s merchant payments processing.
AFS will provide GHL with Acquiring Platform as a Service, alongside value-added services of the likes of authorisation and clearing for in-store and ecommerce transactions, dispute management, fraud prevention, and data analytics.
Commenting on the announcement, Samer Soliman, Chief Executive Officer at AFS said they are looking forward to collaborating with GHL and combining their expertise to help merchants expand and better serve the payments sectors. The company’s entry into the Southeast Asian market marks a significant milestone for AFS and is consistent with its commitment to driving digital payments transformation across markets.
Having a common aim of furthering payments innovation, the companies will cooperate as AFS continues focusing on providing next-generation payment processing solutions that are dependable and secure and bring forth increased value to its clients.
Going forward, Thailand-based GHL merchants are set to leverage the AFS acquirer payments processing platform, which is believed to help result in increased efficiencies, enhanced security, and reliability, together with improved user experiences. Per the press release, being the preferred partner for banks, financial institutions, and merchants of all sizes across the region, AFS has a strong record of proven expertise and experience related to digital payments technology solutions and innovation.
