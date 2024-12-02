



As a result of this partnership, foreign travellers visiting Malaysia can pay with their domestic mobile e-wallets at more than 40,000 retail outlets powered by GHL Systems Berhad (GHL). According to the official press release, the partnership comes in the context of border reopening and the removal of travel restrictions. The partnership between these two entities aims to provide a frictionless payment experience that will improve the user experience of customers.

One of the first local retailers to benefit from this collaboration is the regional lifestyle tea brand Tealive, which is enabling more than 800 outlets to accept payments by e-wallet partners of Alipay+.

Official representatives from GHL Malaysia have revealed in the company press release that this joint venture between GHL and Alipay+ aims to add convenience to the payment journey of their customers while helping merchants and especially SMEs, to increase their business opportunities.

In turn, Ant Group representatives highlighted that the pandemic has accelerated the adoption and preference towards digital payments among consumers, especially in developing Southeast Asian countries that used to be cash dominant.

According to the official press release, as of October 2022, GHL has integrated Alipay+ solutions to over 40,000 merchant touchpoints in Malaysia. Customers who use Alipay+’s partnering mobile wallets can keep an eye out for the Alipay+ signage at all GHL merchants such as Family Mart, Lotus’s, Mr DIY, MyNews, Billion, Econsave, Erama, Village Grocer, Orange Convenient Store, Tealive, and TF Value in order to pay with their home mobile wallets.

What has Alipay+ been up to lately?

In November 2022, China-based Ant Group has launched Alipay+ D-store, which is a business digitalisation solution aimed at helping the service industry digitalise their operations. Alipay+ D-store offers a solution for digitalising merchants’ payments, operations, services, and marketing, while also helping them unlock new revenue opportunities and deliver improved services to their consumers.

This one-stop solution can be used by businesses to build digital stores across a multitude of digital platforms in a simple and cost-efficient way.

In October 2022 owner of Alipay+ Ant Group has announced a partnership with over one million merchants in Japan to create seamless travel experiences for international tourists.

Alipay+ now provides its cross-border digital payments and marketing capabilities to boost international tourism in Japan, catering to the needs of foreign travellers who are looking to shop and pay in the country.