Ant Group launches Alipay+ D-store solution

Alipay+ D-store offers a suite of toolkits aimed at digitalising merchants’ payments, operations, services, and marketing, while simultaneously helping them unlock new revenue opportunities and deliver improved services to their consumers. Being an integrated one-stop solution, it can be used by businesses for building digital stores across a multitude of digital platforms in a fast, simple, and cost-efficient manner. Businesses have the option of having digital stores in the form of mini programmes on digital platforms, and they can also develop them as H5 pages and have them embedded in social media and online in an easy manner to help reach consumers.
Digital platforms that are currently partnering with Alipay+ D-store include, but are not limited to Chope, Alipay, Touch 'n Go eWallet, and AlipayHK.
Company officials have stated that for the service industries to be able to increase operational efficiency and adapt to the fast-changing conditions of the market, it is critical for them to leverage digital solutions. With the development of the Alipay+ D-store, the company aims to make it easier for brick-and-mortar businesses to go digital at scale, and enable them to better serve and engage digital-savvy consumers by offering a seamless omnichannel experience.
With the F&B industry (Food and Beverage) having been identified as a priority sector, the Alipay+ D-store has been adopted by brands such as fast food chain Burger King, and Koufu, a Singapore-based operator and manager of food courts and coffee shops, and over 2,000 local restaurants, cafes, and eateries in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong SAR, and China, amongst other markets.
As part of the announcement, Alipay+ D-store made public another customer, Huggs Coffee, a Singapore-based homegrown cafe chain brand that specialises in coffee with over 20 outlets. The company will work with Alipay+ D-store to help digitalise its outlets and operations efficiency and allow customers to access services through its digital store on Chope, with other platforms set to follow in the future.
