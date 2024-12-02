



As per the information detailed in the press release, BBVA’s Turkish unit introduced the Bonus Platinum Biometric Card to enable users to make payments more securely by scanning their fingerprint. The bank mentions that the new card is set to be introduced in the upcoming period.











The solution’s capabilities

The press release states that customers are set to be able to make payments by placing the card near the contactless area of the POS terminal after setting up their fingerprint. This enables the purchase to be processed directly, without the need to enter a password unless users choose to do so. Individuals who are interested in the Bonus Platinum Biometric Card can apply on Garanti BBVA online and mobile banking channels, the BonusFlaş app, at the bank branches, or by contacting the call centre.



According to Garanti BBVA’s officials, the bank’s main objective is to improve customers’ financial lives through enhanced products and services. The bank launched several new solutions, including one of Turkey’s first chip and multi-brand credit cards, transparent cards, contactless credit cards, and environmentally friendly cards. By introducing the Bonus Platinum Biometric Card, Garanti BBVA aims to allow customers to increase the security of their payments, as well as their convenience and efficiency. Additionally, the card eliminates the need for contactless limits or remembering PINs and passwords. Leveraging the capabilities of technology enables the bank to continue to provide customers with products and services that support their financial lives.



Furthermore, representatives from Mastercard, a partner of Garanti BBVA, underlined their company’s commitment to ensuring payment security and simplified payment processes for cardholders. Considering its capabilities, Mastercard adopted biometric payment authentication as the foundation for its security infrastructure. By investing in biometric solutions, the company aims to address the evolving security difficulties present in the digital landscape, while also improving the payment experience, making it more efficient and convenient for users.





