Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Garanti BBVA launches Request Payment feature

Monday 29 January 2024 14:12 CET | News

Turkey-based financial services provider Garanti BBVA has launched the Request Payment feature through its mobile and online banking services.

 

This move followed the Interbank Card Center's (BKM) initiatives in Turkey aimed at streamlining payments for individual and self-employed customers. This feature enables Garanti BBVA customers to request a money transfer into the accounts of acquaintances at Garanti BBVA or other banks. Users can initiate the payment request by entering the recipient's account information, and upon acceptance, the payment is processed via SWIFT, facilitating the seamless transfer of funds through digital channels.  

Regarding this new feature launch, Garanti BBVA officials highlighted the simplicity and convenience of the Request Payment feature, stating the bank's commitment to continually providing products and services that enhance customer convenience. To use this feature, users need to enable the 'Payment Request' option in the 'Product Preference Settings' under the 'Profile and Settings' tab of Garanti BBVA Mobile.

 

Turkey-based financial services provider Garanti BBVA has launched the Request Payment feature through its mobile and online banking services.

 

Other developments from Garanti BBVA 

In November 2023, BBVA’s franchise announced its strategic commitment to improve customer accessibility by extending remote banking services to corporate clients.  

Through this expansion, BBVA wanted to leverage its suite of digital offerings initially designed for retail customers. This strategic adjustment helped corporations by offering reliable access to Garanti BBVA's remote banking services. Moreover, the onboarding process enabled businesses to open bank accounts via the mobile app, eliminating the need for physical branch visits. 

According to the official statement issued at the time, BBVA's focus on digital banking innovation targeted the convenience of remote customer service, originally designed for retail customers. The bank’s digital channel also covered corporate clients, allows for smart interactions with users at every point of their experience, and responded to their needs instantly. 

A few months earlier, in August 2023, Garanti BBVA Financial Technologies, a subsidiary of Turkey-based Garanti BBVA, announced the launch of a digital asset company. At the time, the company was commencing its operations with an ongoing pilot program and focused on providing services for the transfer and safekeeping of bitcoin and ether in the crypto assets market.  

At the same time, BBVA Switzerland launched its bitcoin trading service to cater to its entire private banking clientele, following a successful six-month testing phase involving a select group of users. This initiative marked the first foray into crypto-asset trading and custody services for BBVA Switzerland's private banking customers.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, mobile banking, financial services, payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Garanti BBVA
Countries: Turkey
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Garanti BBVA

|
Discover all the Company news on Garanti BBVA and other articles related to Garanti BBVA in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like