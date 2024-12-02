



By teaming up, FreedomPay and Stripe work towards allowing any enterprise to utilise the latter’s solutions for online and in-person payments together with their existing commerce tools. Through this, the two companies aim to provide businesses with flexibility and modularity without requiring substantial development resources.











FreedomPay combines different point-of-sale (POS) systems, payment devices, and commerce integrations into a single platform, while Stripe assists businesses in processing payments both online and in-person. Also, Stripe delivers fraud protection capabilities enabled by machine learning and optimises authorisation requests for issuers to scale revenue while maintaining reliability. Some of Stripe’s clients include Amazon, BMW, H&M, and Unilever.

Simplifying how enterprises unify commerce

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Stripe underlined that businesses can now leverage their company’s payment processing alongside POS systems and third-party card readers. By forging this collaboration, Stripe and FreedomPay aim to support enterprises in modernising their operations, making it more convenient and efficient for them to scale their businesses.



Additionally, with this alliance, enterprises, such as hotels, retailers, and food and beverage providers, can utilise Stripe’s platform, including those that already leverage FreedomPay. In a single place, enterprises are set to be able to manage payments, loyalty programs, and customer analytics, among other things. Officials from FreedomPay mentioned that the decision to partner with Stripe follows demand from businesses using their company’s services to include the latter in its ecosystem of connectivity. Besides updating their operations, the partnership between Stripe and FreedomPay focuses on enabling merchants to expand their revenue.





Optimising payment solutions