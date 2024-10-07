Subscribe
News

Woodforest Acceptance Solutions partners with FreedomPay

Monday 7 October 2024 12:20 CET | News

Woodforest Acceptance Solutions has announced its partnership with FreedomPay in order to empower secure and optimised data-driven payment solutions.

Following this announcement, the Woodforest Acceptance Solutions platform is set to leverage FreedomPay’s secure and efficient technology in order to deliver improved payment experiences across the enterprise and middle market segments. 

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

Woodforest Acceptance Solutions announces a strategic partnership with FreedomPay to empower data-driven payment solutions.

More insights on the Woodforest Acceptance Solutions x FreedomPay partnership

Throughout this strategic deal, the companies are expected to empower enterprise and middle-market users to unlock the full potential of data-driven solutions, while also enabling Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) with optimised capabilities in payment processing and commerce enablement. 

By integrating Woodforest Acceptance Solutions’ advanced data platform with FreedomPay’s payment technology, the strategic deal is set to also provide clients with the possibility to access improved data insights and deploy safe and efficient payment experiences. In addition, the strategy will focus on elevating commerce for enterprises and middle-market companies, while also offering the capability of enhancing operational efficiency and overall customer satisfaction. 

Included in the key benefits of the partnership is the data-driven commerce (which will combine FreedomPay’s data platform with Woodforest Acceptance Solutions’ payment technology to provide robust insights for decision-making and optimisation), improved enablement for ISVs (providing ISVs with tools that optimise functionality and offer secure integrations and expanded commerce capabilities), as well as enterprise and middle market focus (delivering scalable solutions that are tailored to the needs of enterprise and middle-market businesses, while also ensuring safe and efficient payment processing). 


Source: Link


