The partnership between Fly Now Pay Later and Worldline was reportedly initiated to streamline the integration process for travel merchants. Fly Now Pay Later’s availability on TravelHub provides for an end-to-end integration for Wordline’s travel merchant clients who have migrated or are currently migrating onto the platform.

Through the partnership, Fly Now Pay Later has been integrated into Worldine’s TravelHub – a platform, which gives access to over 150 payment methods and currencies, multi-acquiring, tokenisation, and a range of fraud services all through a single integration accompanied by a united reporting and settlement channel.

Recent Worldline partnerships and expansion strategy

Before just today Worldline announcing a partnership with Norway-based Open Banking enabler Neonomics have signed a commercial agreement to expand their Open Banking offerings in Europe, just in the last couple of weeks, Worldline announced a series of partnerships and strategic acquisitions.

Just last week, Worldline has extended its partnership with BR-DGE by enlisting its global acquiring capabilities in BR-DGE’s partnership programme. BR-DGE’s platform offers payment options via a single point of integration. The extended partnership is meant to further leverage both BR-DGE and Worldline’s expertise in the digital, e-retail, gaming & media, and travel sectors, with a view to future product development and collaboration between the entities, reinforced by the global outlook of both partners.

Earlier in November 2022, Worldline has announced the acquisition of the merchant-acquiring activities of Italy's Banco Desio. The acquisition deal reportedly amounted to about EUR 100 million (USD 99.4 million). Worldline officials said the Banco Desio deal was expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 and would bring in extra revenue of around EUR 15 million within the first year.

Around the same time, Finland-based S-Bank integrated Worldline’s Fraud Management Suite into its issuing platform. Supported by Worldline technology, S-Bank will deploy extensive real-time fraud detection for debit and credit cards whilst increasing the efficiency of its card fraud and risk management.

Further proving Worldline’s expansion strategy, in October 2022, the payments company closed the acquisition of a 55% stake in SoftPos.eu, a Poland-based payment terminal provider. This acquisition fully embeded Worldline’s objective to provide payment solutions that are adapted to all forms of commerce and serve the business ambitions of its clients. Based on SoftPos.eu, Worldline announced launching a new product internationally: Worldline Tap on Mobile.