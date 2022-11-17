Worldline and BR-DGE to further augment merchants' payment capabilities

BR-DGE’s platform promises to revolutionise online payments for merchants by offering a universe of payment options via a single point of integration. BR-DGE’s partnership programme brings together over 300 payment providers and technology solutions to enable merchants to optimise their payments stack and benefit from payment orchestration.
The collaboration will see BR-DGE’s merchants having access to scalable, trusted, and secure solutions from Worldline’s global acquiring platform, across the payment value chain. To meet growing merchant demand for payment orchestration, BR-DGE partners with payment service providers like Worldline to deliver end-to-end payment solutions for merchants.
Leveraging BR-DGE’s independent payment orchestration platform and network of payment innovators enables Worldline’s partners to acquire new merchants, retain customer relations, accelerate merchant onboarding, and gain access to a wealth of marketing and sales resources.
The extended partnership will further leverage both BR-DGE and Worldline’s expertise in the Digital, e-Retail, Gaming & Media, and Travel sectors, with a view to future product development and collaboration between the entities, reinforced by the global outlook of both partners.
The latest strategic partnership develops upon an agreement between BR-DGE and Worldline in 2020, which enabled BR-DGE to integrate its ecommerce payment consolidation and control features into Worldline’s UK rail ecommerce platform. Building on the breadth of work already undertaken as part of the existing partnership, the new agreement further commits to exploring global partnership opportunities.
Discussing the partnership BR-DGE’s officials said that the expectations and payment needs of merchants and customers across the globe are changing rapidly with growing demand for frictionless payments. They are happy to be continuing to work with Worldline and that they are the one of the latest additions to their 300-strong network of payment providers.
Worldline’s officials explained that ecommerce customers can leverage the partnership between Worldline and BR-DGE to quickly enable payments acceptance globally, including key growth corridors like South Korea, India, and many countries in Latin America. They are happy to collaborate with BR-DGE to help merchants increase conversion through their solutions.
BR-DGE’s mission is to shift power and control back to merchants because payments have become too complicated, inflexible, and restrictive. Pushing the boundaries of payment technology, BR-DGE has built an independent payment orchestration platform that’s simple to integrate and easy to adopt, enabling merchants to build resilience and flexibility while consolidating reporting and innovating at speed. In an increasingly competitive and complex payment landscape, with fast-evolving customer demand, BR-DGE ensures merchants deliver a streamlined end-to-end payment experience.
