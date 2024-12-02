Fly Now Pay Later partners with UK operator Eastern Airways

Eastern Airways is a UK-based flight operator that focuses on routes from and to some of the most popular destinations from the UK and Ireland, at convenient prices.

By partnering with the BNPL alternative payment provider, customers choosing to fly with Eastern Airways will no longer have to pay in full up-front for their trips. Instead, they can choose to spread the total cost of their travel expenditures in monthly instalments, with little to no interest fees, and can even choose to fly before finalising the payment for their tickets.





Flexible payment methods for uncertain times

As borders reopen after more than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic started, most flight operators were forced to increase their prices to make up for some of the losses accumulated between 2020 and 2022.

With fewer personnel and price increases, most tourists and regular travellers were also forced to reconsider their trips, despite all restrictions being lifted and the return to a somewhat regular life. Thus, tourist operators were again forced to reshape their strategies and come up with solutions to stimulate sales, and flexible payment methods such as Buy Now, Pay Later, seemed to be the golden ticket.

Flight operators welcome any new type of payment that can make the travelling experience simpler and faster. More and more airlines from around the globe, including Eastern Airways, saw the opportunity to partner with a BNPL service provider and enhance their payment acceptance methods to boost sales and help more tourists reach their dream destinations.

At the same time, Eastern Airways provides increased flexibility and even allows customers to pay for additional services via the BNPL method. The loan process is easy and allows the spread of the total cost over different payment lengths and includes an interest-free option.





About Fly Now Pay Later

UK-based alternative payment supplier for the industry leader, Fly Now Pay Later, provides a quick and simple way to embed a new financial solution into an ecommerce’s checkout platform. It also offers a series of flexible payment methods based on instalments, and, throughout the past years, it has partnered with numerous tech brands, including Penguin, Billian, and Worldline.