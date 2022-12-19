Subscribe
News

Worldline launches BNPL service in the travel industry

Monday 19 December 2022 14:47 CET | News

Global fintech focusing on payments services, Worldline, has recently launched its in-house BNPL service to satisfy the increasing customer demand in the travel sector for BNPL products.

The company has partnered with travel payment provider Fly Now Pay Later, with the service being available through Worldline’s existing TravelHub payment solution.

BNPL demand on the rise globally

After a couple of challenging years, more and more people are looking to return to their pre-pandemic lives and are eager to resume travelling. However, the current global economic situation and the constant rise of the inflation rate has left millions of travellers on hold, as they cannot longer afford to travel as often as they once did. According to industry data, 68% of travellers now spend more than usual on their travel plans, with little under 50% requesting Buy Now, Pay Later services that allow them to pay for their travels in instalments. 

As consumers benefit form the convenience of lower upfront costs, reduced or zero interest charges, more travelling cash available, and even being able to pay after they secured their tickets, merchants enjoy higher conversion rates, improved average order value, and an increase of direct bookings through these BNPL services. At the same time, instalment payments can reduce fraud, as travel providers receive their total payment upfront from the BNPL provider. 

Worldline’s in-house BNPL service is available for merchants who are connected to TravelHub, the European company’s payment technology specific to travel merchants. It allows for over 150 payment methods and currencies, multi-acquiring, tokenization, and a wide range of fraud prevention services – all available through a single integration, with single reporting and fast settling.

 

 

A fruitful partnership

The partnership between Worldline and Fly Now Pay Later follows some of the latest trends in the travelling industry, which aims to focus on helping customers afford to get back to their pre-pandemic travelling level, despite costs spiking up. 

On one hand, Worldline is a reputable company with years of experience in the field of secure payments and transactions, while Fly Now Pay Later is a company on a mission to make travel not only affordable, but also flexible. The latter is currently available on three important international markets – the US, the UK, and Germany, and aims to further expand its portfolio of services, apart from fly tickets, hotels, package holidays, and cruises. 

The partnership will make travel payments more accessible to merchants and will help them spread the cost of travelling over different instalments, based on their acquired package. 

Keywords: partnership, instalment payments, online payments, BNPL, merchant, merchants, travel payments, loyalty programme, ecommerce, cross-border payments, payments infrastructure, payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Fly Now Pay Later, Worldline
Countries: World
