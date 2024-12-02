Flutterwave, an African payments technology company, has announced the relaunch of its remittance solution, Send App, across US states following its newly acquired MTLs.

This comes after Flutterwave secured 20 additional MTLs in the US, adding to the 14 licences the company has held since 2023. As a result, Flutterwave now holds a total of 34 direct licences, enabling the company to operate across multiple US states and territories without relying on partners or intermediaries.

Users in the US can now send money to Nigeria, Ghana, and Egypt. Along with the expansion, the onboarding process now includes a quick ID check, making it easier for new users to get started. Additional features of the app include:

Augmented payment support for US-issued Visa and Discover cards;

Improved security measures to safeguard transactions and maintain compliance:

Optimised in-app flows for an efficient sending experience.

This expansion underscores Flutterwave's commitment to delivering an optimal, secure, and compliant user experience for all Send App customers in the US. Users can now send money from DC, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Michigan, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The app also supports outward remittances from other US states and territories, including Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

According to the company officials, millions of Africans in the US can now send money to their home countries, support their families, and contribute to economic development across the continent. In 2024, Africa received over USD 95 billion in remittances, with Nigeria, Egypt, and Morocco as major recipients.

Expanding into Africa’s landscape

With a financial environment that continues to expand, Africa requires trusted financial channels. Therefore, earlier in 2025, Flutterwave secured a digital payment licence in Cameroon, enabling it to provide solutions across Central Africa. The company also expands its remittance services with a launch in Ghana .