Flutterwave expands remittance services with Ghana launch

Users can also receive remittances in mobile money wallets, including MTN Mobile Money, Telecel Cash, and AirtelTigo Money.

The move is part of Flutterwave’s efforts to expand digital financial access across Africa by simplifying how money is sent and received across borders. In essence, with this launch, residents in Ghana can now receive payments from abroad with fewer intermediaries and reduced friction.

A focus on security and direct access

According to representatives from Flutterwave, the app is certified at PCI-DSS Level 1, which the highest recognised security benchmark in the payments industry. This aims to ensure that transactions are encrypted and safeguarded against fraud or unauthorised access.

Company officials said the app is designed to facilitate everyday cross-border transfers, whether for educational expenses, family support, or commercial needs. The platform aims to reduce complexity in remittance processes while maintaining competitive transaction fees.

Representatives from Flutterwave noted that the launch in Ghana fits into the firm’s wider goal of improving financial connectivity between Africa and global markets. They added that the app provides a straightforward way for users to access international payments, which they believe contributes to long-term economic integration in the region.

The Send App was previously made available in other African markets, and its entry into Ghana is expected to improve its user base in West Africa. According to the company, the platform is looking to to remove barriers often associated with legacy financial systems and offer users a consistent remittance experience.

A Flutterwave official involved in product development said that the company continues to explore digital tools to simplify cross-border money movement and intends to support communities by maintaining easy-to-use, secure, and efficient payment channels.