Flutterwave has secured a Nigerian banking licence, enabling the company to hold deposits and manage settlement flows directly within its ecosystem.

The move marks a structural shift in how the company operates within its largest market and is expected to affect settlement efficiency, product development timelines, and the distribution of transaction value across its platform.

Until now, Flutterwave functioned under a sponsorship arrangement, partnering with licensed commercial banks to access national clearing and settlement systems. While this model is standard practice across the industry, it constrains a fintech's ability to iterate on products independently and requires sharing a portion of transaction value with the sponsoring institution.

With direct access to the regulated financial infrastructure, Flutterwave can internalise key elements of its financial value chain. The company has also indicated it will continue to work with banking partners across the broader ecosystem, but the licence enables improved operational autonomy over how funds move within its own platform.

Implications for users and businesses

The licence is expected to have practical consequences across several segments of Flutterwave's user base. More than one million users of its SendApp product will gain access to personal account numbers and instant transfers within the existing application. In addition, over two million businesses on the platform will be able to open accounts, manage payouts, run payroll, and access multi-currency capabilities.

The company has also indicated plans to introduce data-driven financial products, including working capital financing and merchant lending based on transaction history, as well as treasury and savings tools.

Nigeria's digital payments market processes trillions of naira annually, making it one of the more active financial ecosystems on the continent. Operating directly within the regulated system allows Flutterwave to optimise how money moves across its merchant and consumer network, potentially compressing settlement timelines.

The company is also exploring stablecoin-enabled settlement as a mechanism to improve cross-border payment efficiency and deepen connectivity between African businesses and global markets. The banking licence was secured as Flutterwave enters its tenth year of operations in 2026.