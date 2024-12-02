Flipkart to get USD 600 mln from Walmart under new fundraise



Per the official announcement, Flipkart is in talks to raise a total of USD 1 billion in fresh funds. New investors are also in talks to join the round and the latest funding is likely to value the Indian firm at a premium of about 5% to 10% to its current valuation of USD 33 billion, reportedly.





The US-based retailer Walmart has been accelerating its growth in India since 2018 when it bought a 77% stake in Flipkart for about USD 16 billion. Two years later, it committed to importing USD 10 billion of goods from India each year by 2027.









Earlier in 2023, Walmart strengthened its influence in Flipkart by acquiring the remaining stakes held by hedge fund Tiger Global and venture capital firm Accel for USD 1.4 billion. The extent of Walmart's stake post-acquisition was not immediately apparent. As Flipkart evolved, it emerged as one of the main online marketplace in India, concentrating on small towns and cities—a strategy different from its competitor Amazon, which exhibits a more urban orientation.





Reportedly, in 2022, Flipkart pushed back its plans to go public to 2023 and internally raised its IPO valuation target by around a third to USD 60- USD 70 billion.





