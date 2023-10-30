Walmart Canada partners with Klarna

Throughout this partnership, clients and users from Canada will be enabled to benefit from interest-free Buy Now, Pay Later offerings powered by Klarna.
The service will be available at checkout on Walmart.ca and through the Walmart Canada and Klarna mobile applications. Through this solution, the companies aim to deliver users more payment choices and flexibility, as well as the capability to save money and manage their funds in a more secure and effective manner.
Klarna’s BNPL service will enable Walmart Canada’s customers to split their purchases into four flexible, interest-free payments, spread over a period of six weeks. This aims to allow users to shop for things they need in a more convenient and accessible way.
As the purchases can be split into four payments, the clients will benefit from no fees as long as they pay on time. Klarna will also send additional emails and in-app notifications to help users stay on top of their payment schedules, as well as offer budgeting tools and restrict the use of its solutions if payments are missed in order to prevent debt accumulation.
Included in the list of benefits is the easy manner in which customers can sign up for a Klarna account, with the use of only basic information. Clients can select Klarna as their method of making transactions at the Walmart checkout, as a new lending decision is made in real-time for each purchase, with no impact on the client’s credit scores.
In addition, users will be enabled to purchase items from all categories, such as home goods, apparel, or electronics, with orders between USD 50 and USD 4000 being eligible, with some restrictions. Furthermore, clients can manage their cash flows in an optimised manner by timing their payments with their pay cheque schedules, which are clearly laid out so that the users know when they will be charged and how much money will be transferred.
Klarna’s recent partnerships and product launches
Sweden-based payment group Klarna had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the world.
In October 2023, home rental platform Airbnb announced its partnership with Klarna in order to launch the Pay Over Time with Klarma service across the region of Australia. The solution represented a new payment option for Airbnb guests in Australia, and it aimed to allow them to distribute the cost of their reservations. The initiative was part of a gradual global expansion, with Klarna and Airbnb intending to release the payment methods in 20 countries across the three continents by the early months of 2024.
The newly released solution was designed to enable Australian guests to apply for a six-week payment plan, where they had the possibility to settle their reservation cost in four interest-free installments, payable on every two weeks while commencing when the reservation was confirmed.
Earlier in the same month, Klarna announced its collaboration with Rokt in order to use the latter’s technology to expand its marketing services capabilities and offerings. Throughout this strategic deal, Klarna focused on increasing relevant experiences for clients using its AI-powered shopping application.
The overall objective was set to give clients the opportunity to unlock additional revenues, acquire customers at scale, as well as improve the manner in which they manage their relationships with the already existing ones. Furthermore, the companies provided brands with the ability to target client segments by demographics and locations, aiming to ensure that the ads that were displayed were relevant to the shopper.
