Through the acquisition, Fiserv boosts the growth of its acquiring clients, offering them access to the resources they need to invest in improvements and processes. Its investment in the Brazilian market reflects its commitment to supporting its clients’ business objectives by expanding its local capabilities and presence. The purchase is currently subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, and it is expected to close in the second half of 2025.











Capabilities that come with the acquisition of Money Money

With the launch of Clover in Brazil in December 2024, Clover Capital, fuelled by Money Money, will be integrated with the Clover platform to offer risk analysis and predictive performance of clients’ businesses, generating personalised offers with competitive rates. The solution aims to improve business capital with a range of payment plans, backed by future receivables based on the merchant’s prior sales transactions. The offering also includes an all-in-one payment solution, cash flow support, native apps, and a marketplace of systems and automation tools from the company’s software partners.

The acquisition aims to expand Fiserv’s operations in Brazil, enabling SMEs to access capital that can be invested in their growth. Money Money, as a financial engine connected to the receivables’ registry infrastructure regulated by the Brazil Central Bank, offers working capital and other financial solutions to SMEs. Its tech and expertise in the sector will add to Clover’s plan to help Brazilian enterprises grow and further develop their payment, management, and cash flow needs.





Other acquisitions from Fiserv

In April 2025, Fiserv acquired Pinch Payments to expand its capabilities and presence across the APAC region. The acquisition gives Fiserv access to Pinch’s payment orchestration tools, which are designed to streamline and scale payment processes for independent software vendors (ISVs), PayFacs, ISO agents, business payment service providers, and larger enterprises.

In March 2025, the company acquired CCV, aiming to scale its European operations and accelerate the deployment of its Clover platform and operating system across the continent. CCV focuses its efforts on facilitating reliable, efficient, and simplified end-to-end payments in the customer journey.