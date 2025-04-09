Subscribe
News

Fiserv acquires Pinch Payments to boost APAC services

Wednesday 9 April 2025 14:45 CET | News

Fiserv has completed the acquisition of Pinch Payments, a payment facilitator operating primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

 

The deal supports Fiserv’s strategy to expand its payment capabilities and presence across the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 2017, Pinch Payments serves around 2,000 merchants in the region and is known for its proprietary management platform, Glassbox. 

The acquisition gives Fiserv access to Pinch’s payment orchestration tools, which are designed to streamline and scale payment processes for independent software vendors (ISVs), PayFacs, ISO agents, business payment service providers, and larger enterprises.

 

Integration with clover and regional strategy

As part of the integration, Pinch’s capabilities are expected to complement Fiserv’s existing offerings, including the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. The move is intended to expand the range of payment solutions available to merchants across the APAC region, supporting faster deployment and increased flexibility for business partners. 

Fiserv officials stated that the acquisition aligns with recent efforts to strengthen the company’s local footprint, including the rollout of Clover in the Australian market. A representative from Fiserv noted that the integration with Pinch would allow the company to enhance its digital payments services while benefiting from Pinch’s local market knowledge. 

Pinch Payments officials described the acquisition as a step towards scaling their operations and reaching new markets. They also indicated confidence in the joint roadmap ahead, citing prior collaboration with Fiserv as a foundation for the integration.

Fiserv’s acquisition of CCV 

In March 2025, Fiserv announced the acquisition of CCV, aiming to further scale its operations in the European market. Through this deal, Fiserv was looking to accelerate the deployment of its Clover platform and operating system across Europe and offer augmented capabilities to a combined merchant and partner base.

In essence, the acquisition was set to augment the existing operational and client support models of both Fiserv and CCV, enabling the creation of an optimised omnichannel offering that allow more European businesses to accept payments through the former’s suite of products.


