



Through this collaboration, Vanquis, which has been one of Fiserv’s clients for multiple years now, is becoming one of the first banks to implement Fiserv’s processing platform, Vision NextTM. The end-to-end solution aims to deliver global processing economies of scale and fully integrated services that efficiently cover the entire issuing lifecycle.











Vision NextTM is built on a cloud-native, integrated suite of payment solutions that allows banks to accelerate digital transformation, adapt to changing customer expectations, and deliver configurable and scalable services designed to align with modern market demands.

As digital capacities are becoming increasingly important for customer acquisition and retention, this collaboration aims to offer a variety of modern payment solutions for clients.

Additionally, the initiative is part of Vanquis’ Gateway programme, which aims to become a scalable, digital-first platform by mid-2026.





Fiserv's acquisition of Pinch Payments

Earlier in 2025, Fiserv completed the acquisition of Pinch Payments, supporting Fiserv’s strategy to expand its payment capabilities across the Asia-Pacific region. The initiative gave Fiserv access to Pinch’s payment orchestration tool, which was designed to optimise and scale payment processes for independent software vendors (ISVs), PayFacs, ISO agents, business payment service providers, and larger enterprises.

The move aimed to expand the range of payment solutions available to merchants across the APAC regions, supporting faster deployment and increased flexibility for business partners.

In March 2025, Fiserv also announced the acquisition of CCV, aiming to further scale its operations in the European market. Through this deal, Fiserv looked to advance the deployment of its Clover platform and operating system across Europe, while also providing augmented capabilities to a unified merchant and partner base. The initiative was set to augment the existing operational and client support model for both Fiserv and CCV, enabling the creation of an optimised omnichannel that allowed more European businesses to accept payments through the former’s suite of products.