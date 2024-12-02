The transaction aims to drive growth in Ireland and the broader European market, as AIBMS is a payment solution provider in the region and a popular ecommerce acquirer in Europe. AIBMS will continue to be taken care of and worked on by AIB Group and Fiserv by referring customers who require merchant acquiring services.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. The transaction is currently subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter.











Fiserv is now the sole owner of AIBMS

Fiserv aims to keep the connection it made with AIB group strong, as the two companies grew AIBMS together into the acquirer that serves Europe today. The company’s focus will remain on delivering improved solutions for clients of all sizes across Ireland and beyond, accelerating local penetration and growth of Clover, its POS system and business management platform.

Following an efficient Joint Venture collaboration, AIB believes that Fiserv has the commitment, expertise, and technical solutions to grow AIBMS and ensure improved service for its customers under their sole ownership. AIB Group is committed to supporting its business customers by maintaining a close and ongoing partnership with Fiserv.

AIB is a financial services group operating predominantly in Ireland and the UK. The company will be focusing on implementing its strategy at pace, with progress in three key areas: customer first, greening its business and operational efficiency, and resilience.





Other acquisitions from Fiserv

In April 2025, Fiserv purchased Brazilian fintech Money Money Servicos Financeiros S.A. to boost the growth of its acquiring clients, offering them access to the resources they need to invest in improvements and processes.

Fiserv also acquired Pinch Payments to expand its capabilities and presence across the APAC regio, and CCV, aiming to scale its European operations and accelerate the deployment of its Clover platform and operating system across the continent. CCV focuses its efforts on facilitating reliable, efficient, and simplified end-to-end payments in the customer journey.