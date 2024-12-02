



Following the launch of this program, FIS debit processing bank customers will have the possibility to integrate Affirm’s pay-over-time solutions directly into their already existing debit card program. This process will take place through the use of their digital banking and mobile app platforms.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the FIS x Affirm partnership

Through this collaboration, FIS and Affirm will deliver a new, secure, and efficient program that enables FIS’ vast network of banking users to integrate Affirm’s solution into their existing debit program via their digital banking and mobile platforms. This process will enable clients to easily manage their finances in a single place.

Furthermore, the program will deliver a substantial opportunity for FIs to provide a pay-over-time solution to its US users who have a debit card. By integrating Affirm’s offering into banking products, FIS will continue to unlock development opportunities for clients across the money lifecycle, as well as allow users to capitalise on the offering’s potential by fostering customer loyalty and accelerating growth.

When the program launched, all the participating FIS debit processing banks will have the capability to offer their eligible users biweekly and monthly payment plans through the bank’s existing debit card tools. In addition, the banks will have the potential to unlock merchant-funded financial offers from Affirm’s business collaborators for their debit cardholders. This process will allow significantly more clients to access the benefits of Affirm when paying overtime in-store and online. At the same time, Affirm will manage underwriting and servicing, a process that aims to provide a frictionless experience for participating FIS partners and their customers.

Affirm delivers real-time underwriting technology, and a wide-range of flexible payment options, including BNPL and monthly payment plans, with no hidden or late fees. In February 2025, FICO published findings from a study examining the effect of including BNPL loans on customer credit scores. The study was conducted in partnership with Affirm and it analysed the manner in which Buy Now, Pay Later data might influence FICO Scores when reported to credit bureaus. Earlier in June 2023, Worldpay from FIS announced its partnership with Affirm in order to support pay-over solutions. Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout solution was set to become available to all eligible Worldpay merchants, and the move enabled merchants to provide eligible consumers with bi-weekly and monthly payment options in a convenient and secure way.