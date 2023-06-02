Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Worldpay from FIS partners with Affirm

Friday 2 June 2023 10:00 CET | News

UK-based payments processor Worldpay from FIS has partnered with payment network Affirm to support pay-over-time solutions.

 

Through this multi-year partnership, Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout solution will become available to all eligible Worldpay merchants.  The move enables merchants to provide eligible consumers with bi-weekly and monthly payment options in a convenient and secure way. In essence, merchants gain the ability to offer various payment options to their clients, including bi-weekly to monthly payments without any late fees or hidden charges. 

The Adaptive Checkout solution relies on a smart decision engine to make a real-time underwriting decision. The system offers consumers optimised bi-weekly and monthly pay-over-time options side-by-side. After selecting Affirm as a payment option, customers go through a soft credit check that has no impact on their credit score. Once approved, they are able to split their purchase into several payments, and even if they’re late or miss a payment, their total payment amount will not increase. 

Affirm representatives talked about this new partnership with Worldpay and emphasised the importance of flexible payment options without extra fees or hidden charges. They also revealed their commitment to supporting Worldpay’s merchants to drive growth and serve their customers better via customisable payment plans. 

FIS officials highlighted the growing demand for pay-over-time payment solutions and expressed their belief that this collaboration with Affirm will help merchants to take advantage of new sales opportunities and revenue streams.

 

UK-based payments processor Worldpay from FIS has partnered with payment network Affirm to support pay-over-time solutions.

 

Other developments from Worldpay from FIS

In May 2023, UK-based Standard Chartered has announced its partnership with Worldpay to expand the market coverage of Straight2Bank Pay, which is the bank’s digital collection gateway. Following this collaboration, both institutions offered new capabilities on the Straight2Bank Pay solution. 

Through the deal, the companies aim to deliver a secure suite of digital collections of products, focused on meeting the needs and preferences of businesses. This gives customers and partners the possibility to collect funds from a wider range of payment methods, such as cards and alternative methods (e-wallets or bank transfers). 

In the same month, Worldpay from FIS turned its focus on cross-border payments in India, with the goal of taking Indian merchants global. Worldpay is looking to work with domestic merchants who are selling goods and services abroad. According to company officials, given that Worldpay operates in multiple geographies, it can help these businesses offer unique payment solutions for specialised markets.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payment methods, partnership, instalment payments, payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Affirm, Worldpay
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Affirm

|

Worldpay

|
Discover all the Company news on Affirm and other articles related to Affirm in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like