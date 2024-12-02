



At the time of writing, Finnair conducted the first native order globally, enabling customers booking flights to leverage its own ‘Offers and Orders’ booking system instead of traditional ones, including Passenger Name Records (PNRs) or e-tickets. As a foundational retailing feature, native orders allow airlines to directly handle orders in a single record, falling in line with IATA One Order directives.











Augmenting the travel experience

The airline teamed up with Amadeus, a travel technology provider, to position itself as the launch customer for Amadeus Nevio, an Offer and Order-based solution developed on modular and open technology. The partnership underlines Amadeus’ commitment to facilitating optimal retailing capabilities, as well as the company’s readiness to assist airlines with the transition to Offers and Orders.

Furthermore, the initiative supports the move from PNRs and e-tickets to the new Offers and Orders model. By including all the necessary data, such as flight details, services, preferences, and personal information, an order is set to merge the separate documents to develop an integrated customer record. Through this, Finnair seeks to further improve and modernise its processes across the customer journey while also delivering simplified communication between itself and its partners.

By investing in direct channels and the New Distribution Capability (NDC), Finnair aims to transition to modern digital distribution, in turn allowing its customers to choose relevant services for their travels based on their needs, demands, and preferences.





