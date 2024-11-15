Subscribe
News

Klarna announces partnership with Finnair

Friday 15 November 2024 13:22 CET | News

Klarna, the AI-powered payment network, has revealed a new partnership with Finnair to help with flexible payment methods when booking flights.


Customers will be able to take advantage of interest-free Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and instalment options, making it easier to manage the cost of their travel.

Klarna and Finnair see this collaboration as an opportunity to upgrade the booking experience for customers by offering a broader range of payment options. For Finnair travellers, this means they can choose the payment method that suits their financial needs, whether they are planning a quick weekend getaway or an extended international trip.

Partnerships advantages 

The collaboration is part of Klarna's strategy to increase accessibility within the travel sector. Klarna has already formed partnerships with numerous travel companies and now intends to extend its services to Finnair's customers. For Finnair, this partnership presents an opportunity to upgrade its presence in the Swedish market while providing a wider range of payment options in both Finland and Sweden, ultimately aiming to make travel as simple and accessible as possible for all.

Officials from Klarna stated that their company plans to assist Finnair in their entry into the Swedish market, elevating travel convenience and flexibility for their customers. With the adaptable payment solutions, travellers can select the option that aligns with their unique journey and financial circumstances. 

 

Simplified booking experience

The booking experience for customers offers a broader range of payment options, including credit and debit cards, digital wallets, and even cryptocurrencies. By accommodating various preferences, the service not only increases convenience but also builds trust and loyalty among users. Additionally, implementing a better and more secure checkout process ensures that customers can complete their transactions with ease and confidence. This holistic approach attracts more customers and encourages repeat business, which can ultimately contribute to the overall success and growth of the company.


