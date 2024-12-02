



As part of their collaboration, FinMont and Payválida work towards providing alternative payment methods (APMs) through the former’s ecosystem, equipping merchants with more efficient and simplified payment processes. Additionally, the partnership is set to allow Payválida to scale its solution beyond Latin America while also benefiting from FinMont by integrating into the global ecosystem. Through this, merchants leveraging the payment orchestration platform are set to gain the ability to utilise APMs, which in turn advances their reach and payment options.











Global expansion and augmented payment options

FinMont, which was introduced by the founders of German airline Hahn Air, focuses on providing the travel industry with a solution that can optimise both business-to-consumer (B2C) payments and business-to-business (B2B) transactions. By merging both payment types into a single view allows decision-makers to identify and fix inefficiencies in their current payment processes. On the other hand, Payválida, a payment processor from Latin America, holds a large network of partners for cash payments at physical branches and banking correspondents, with the company providing tailored alternative payment solutions for businesses and their customers to facilitate improved transactions that assist sales.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from FinMont underlined their company’s collaboration with Payválida and by offering a payment solution for ecommerce and the travel industry aims to mitigate the complexities of B2C and B2B payments, enabling businesses to expand and scale more effectively on a global level. At the same time, officials from Payválida mentioned that the partnership works towards bringing increased flexibility and efficiency to organisations worldwide, allowing them to tap into a range of alternative payment methods and reach additional customers.





Improving cross-border transactions