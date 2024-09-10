Subscribe
News

FinMont partners with Inpay

Tuesday 10 September 2024 08:24 CET | News

Global payment orchestration platform FinMont has partnered with Danish payment service provider Inpay.

 

This collaboration will enable FinMont to integrate Inpay's global banking network into its payment ecosystem. As a result, the platform aims to improve cross-border transaction times, enhancing services for its international travel industry clients. FinMont offers a solution for the travel sector that addresses both B2C and B2B payments. By providing a consolidated view of these transactions, the platform allows companies to identify inefficiencies in their payment processes. The goal is to help travel merchants leverage payments as a strategic tool to differentiate themselves from competitors.

 

Inpay’s cross-border capabilities 

Since 2008, Inpay has facilitated cross-border money transfers for financial institutions, businesses, and NGOs. The company’s technology and compliance systems are designed to handle complex international payment challenges, and its team focuses on streamlining international transfers. 

The partnership will allow FinMont's international travel merchants to access Inpay’s banking solutions through a single gateway, enhancing the platform's payment orchestration capabilities. Officials from FinMont noted that integrating Inpay's services will strengthen their global payment offering, providing travel merchants with expanded access to international banking networks. In turn, representatives from Inpay highlighted the unique complexities of payments in the airline and travel industries, stating that this partnership will help address these challenges while broadening FinMont's global reach.

Other developments from FinMont 

In July 2024, FinMont announced a new partnership with provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services BitPay. This partnership aimed to integrate cryptocurrency into the FinMont payment ecosystem, enabling merchants to accept payments from various cryptocurrencies.

BitPay facilitates borderless payments using a wide range of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and stablecoins pegged to USD and EURO, among others. Their solutions aim to reduce transaction fraud, lower payment processing costs, and enable seamless cryptocurrency transactions globally.

In May 2024, FinMont announced a partnership with PayCompass. In the company press release, officials from FinMont talked about this new partnership and highlighted its goal to offer virtual card-issuing and other solutions to an international client base. Representatives from from PayCompass highlighted the capabilities of its solutions to provide merchants with access to payment gateways and flexible, secure and easy-to-use virtual card issuing solution.


