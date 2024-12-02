



In a bid to simplify and optimise the production of biometric smart cards, Fingerprints introduced a new solution that simplifies this process, aiming to make it as efficient as that of standard dual-interface payment cards. Integrating Infineon’s SLC39B system-on-chip (SoC) Secure Element and Fingerprints’ FPC1323 sensor into the Infineon Biometric Coil on Module (BCoM) package, the solution utilises the capabilities of inductive coupling technology to augment the biometric payment card manufacturing process.











More of SECORA Pay Bio’s features

The SECORA Pay Bio solution leverages the fingerprint credentials stored on the card as a second authentication factor, which in turn allows a convenient and trusted contactless payment experience. As per the information detailed in the official press release, the service supports the latest payment applications as per EMV specifications, with the pilot proven product being available with full design-in package and ready for mass-production at the time of announcement.

When commenting on the news, representatives from Fingerprints mentioned that, as the landscape moves away from PINs and passwords, the partnership with Infineon supports their company’s mission to equip consumers with the convenience of biometric security in their everyday lives. Also, the newly launched solution allows card manufacturers to utilise already existing equipment to generate biometric payment cards and support scalable and efficient volume production.



Coming as single dual-interface package, the SECORA Pay Bio solution complies with Mastercard and Visa specifications, with the use of BCoM technology not requiring additional performance testing. Through this, the service intends to enable flexible and accelerated rollout with advanced performance and a simplified onboarding process. Additionally, SECORA Pay Bio assists a range of enrolment options, such as enrolment devices, smartphone apps, and in-field enrolment. At the same time, as it allows in-field enrolment at the point-of-sale, cardholders can start leveraging their biometric payment cards without further effort or devices.