Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Fingerprints and IN Groupe launch biometric payment card

Tuesday 2 July 2024 14:07 CET | News

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) and IN Groupe, through its SPS brand, have announced the launch of a Secure Component solution for contactless biometric payment cards.

 

This development aims to assist global card manufacturers in scaling up production of next-generation payment cards. The market for biometric payment cards is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by consumer preferences for contactless transactions.

To facilitate this growth, Fingerprints and IN Groupe partnered in November 2023 to streamline the manufacturing process, enhancing reliability and reducing costs. With the involvement of the SPS brand, these next-generation cards are now prepared for mass global distribution.

 

Fingerprints' second-generation T-Shape® (T2) sensor module and software platform, integrated into SPS’s cards, feature ultra-low power consumption and advanced biometric performance. This technology is based on STMicroelectronics STPay-Topaz-Bio solution. In 2023, Fingerprints achieved the milestone of shipping one million sensors specifically for biometric payment cards, demonstrating the robustness and reliability of their technology.

The new biometric payment cards incorporate technical support for card construction, milling and embedding, and certification, which are essential for product deployment and will be a focus in the coming quarters.

About the companies

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) is a leading biometrics company based in Sweden. Their solutions are widely used in various devices and applications, providing secure and convenient identification and authentication. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

IN Groupe is a European specialist in identities, payment methods, and digital services, managing and protecting sensitive data. The group operates five brands: IN Groupe for government and administration identity solutions, SPS for electronic components and package solutions, Surys for optical and holographic components, GSI for security inks, and Nexus for secure identity solutions.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: biometrics, contactless payments, debit card, identity verification
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Fingerprints, IN Groupe
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Fingerprints

|

IN Groupe

|
Discover all the Company news on Fingerprints and other articles related to Fingerprints in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like