As per the information detailed in the press release, following the US launch in 2021, the collaboration is set to bring Mastercard’s cloud-native software-based acceptance solution, Cloud Commerce, to small and medium-sized merchants across three Nordic markets: Sweden, Norway, and Finland, prior to a planned commercial roll-out in other countries throughout Europe.





Cloud Commerce and what it means for merchants

Cloud Commerce is the next evolution within contactless payments services and combines Tap on Phone, Pay by Link, and Click to Pay technology looking to simplify how businesses accept payments by expediting acceptance rates and decreasing entry barriers. Merchants of all sizes can accept contactless payments from any contactless-enabled form of payment, be it a phone, card, or wearables, helping reduce POS terminal maintenance costs together with dependence on inflexible physical infrastructure.

Based on the announcement details, Finaro is set to provide both payment processing and acquiring services so as to enable Mastercard’s Cloud Commerce solution for merchants that wish to accept Tap on Phone payments through their eligible NFC-enabled devices.











The press release further highlights that Northmill’s merchants leverage NFC-enabled Android smartphones as secure point-of-sale devices when accepting contactless electronic payments, with the company having over 2,500 merchants and 600,000 end users of mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) throughout the Nordic region. What is more, NMI, who collaborated with Mastercard on the initial Cloud Tap on Phone pilot and processes more than USD 203 billion payments in volume, is set to operate as the key integration partner and distributor.

Commenting on the launch, Achiya Fried, Chief Commercial and Strategy Office for Finaro advised that the company is looking forward to joining the deployment with Mastercard, NMI, and Northmill and bringing the capabilities of Tap on Phone payment to Nordic merchants. As per their statement, the next-gen acceptance capabilities enable merchants to accept contactless transactions at all times and places, and the deployment marks a milestone for Finaro’s footprint in the Nordics, which is considered a strategic territory for the business.

Davide Messina, Senior Vice President of Merchant Solutions Europe at Mastercard added that the cloud helps power the company’s work in making every device a way to pay and be paid, providing customers with increased flexibility, plugging into services in an expedited manner and using less hardware. By working with Finaro, NMI, and Northmill on the launch, the company is enabled to bring secure cloud Tap on Phone payments to the European region.

Tord Topsholm, CEO at Northmill believes Cloud Commerce’s deployment to be a ‘game-changer’ for businesses looking to provide seamless, secure, and convenient payment experiences that address customers’ needs, simplifying merchants’ acceptance of contactless payments, to enable them to focus on serving their customers.

Adding on this, Peter Galvin, Chief Product Officer at NMI stated that as the launch of the Cloud Tap on Phone pilot in the US was successful, the company is looking forward to expanding the partnership into the Nordic market. The spokesperson advised that consumers nowadays prioritize convenience, speed, and ease of use in their payment experiences, and the technology is believed to help merchants offer contactless payment experiences by leveraging smartphones as opposed to investing in additional hardware to process payments in an expedited manner.