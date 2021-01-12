Mastercard, NMI, Global Payments to launch a live Cloud Tap on Phone pilot

With Tap on Phone, any business can deliver new and best-in-class contactless consumer experiences using a smartphone. Tap on Phone democratises point-of-sale technology by turning an Android smartphone or tablet into an acceptance device. Merchants can offer accelerated curbside pick-up or payment on delivery, or provide faster line-skipping checkout in-store.
The Cloud Point of Sale (POS) aims to help Mastercard enhance its Tap on Phone product and empower ecosystem partners to develop their own cloud-based products with new tools and capabilities. Cloud POS moves key parts of the acceptance software from the individual smartphone to the cloud, offering robust security, reducing development and maintenance costs, and creating scalable distribution channels by allowing immediate connectivity to partners.
To launch Cloud Tap on Phone, Mastercard has convened an ecosystem of partners:
Payments enablement technology company NMI operates as a key integration partner and distributor;
Global Payments, a provider of payment technology and software solutions, will provide point-of- sale acceptance technology;
CEG, an independent IT services company, serviced by an ISO BNG Payments, becomes the first company to pilot Mastercard’s Cloud Tap on Phone.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions