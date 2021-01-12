|
Mastercard, NMI, Global Payments to launch a live Cloud Tap on Phone pilot

Tuesday 12 January 2021 12:28 CET | News

Mastercard, NMI, and Global Payments have partnered to launch its first live Cloud Tap on Phone pilot with Computer Engineering Group (CEG), an independent IT Services provider. 

With Tap on Phone, any business can deliver new and best-in-class contactless consumer experiences using a smartphone. Tap on Phone democratises point-of-sale technology by turning an Android smartphone or tablet into an acceptance device. Merchants can offer accelerated curbside pick-up or payment on delivery, or provide faster line-skipping checkout in-store.

The Cloud Point of Sale (POS) aims to help Mastercard enhance its Tap on Phone product and empower ecosystem partners to develop their own cloud-based products with new tools and capabilities. Cloud POS moves key parts of the acceptance software from the individual smartphone to the cloud, offering robust security, reducing development and maintenance costs, and creating scalable distribution channels by allowing immediate connectivity to partners. 

To launch Cloud Tap on Phone, Mastercard has convened an ecosystem of partners:

  • Payments enablement technology company NMI operates as a key integration partner and distributor;

  • Global Payments, a provider of payment technology and software solutions, will provide point-of- sale acceptance technology;

  • CEG, an independent IT services company, serviced by an ISO BNG Payments, becomes the first company to pilot Mastercard’s Cloud Tap on Phone.


More: Link


Keywords: Mastercard, product launch, Cloud Tap on Phone, POS, online payments, POS acceptance, NMI, Global Payments, Computer Engineering Group, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
