In the Expedia app, one can start a conversation with ChatGPT and get recommendations on destinations, hotels, transportation, and activities. ChatGPT in Expedia also takes it a step further by automatically favouriting hotels it recommends in the conversation.











Artificial intelligence recommends travel destinations

Expedia recently launched a plugin with OpenAI, where users can plan trips on the ChatGPT site using Expedia's travel data. Now, the same ChatGPT integration can be used in Expedia's app.

Expedia’s officials said that they really want to meet their travellers wherever they are. Whether customers are on ChatGPT or in the Expedia app, they can start a conversation about travel plans and flow right into booking the trip.

Expedia's ChatGPT integration is one of many that have launched in the wake of OpenAI's API for third party developers and release of its Large Language Mode (LLM) GPT-4. Rival travel company Kayak also announced a ChatGPT plugin. Outside of the travel industry, work tools like Zoom, Slack, and Grammarly and apps like Snapchat, OpenTable, and Klarna have all jumped on the ChatGPT bandwagon. By leveraging ChatGPT's conversational AI, companies like Expedia are looking to make booking travel easier and more convenient.





Other companies using ChatGPT

In March 2023, Sweden-based fintech Klarna has partnered with OpenAI to bring smooth shopping to ChatGPT.

As one of the first brands to work with OpenAI to use its protocol to build an integrated Plugin for ChatGPT, Klarna is set to go live with a highly personalised and intuitive shopping experience by providing curated product recommendations to users who ask the platform for shopping advice and inspiration, along with links to shop those products via Klarna’s search and compare tool.

Klarna can offer purchase recommendations through ChatGPT and present with a selection of the very best unicorn-themed present ideas. One can send feedback straight to ChatGPT and watch the new recommendations roll in.

The new feature is yet another example of Klarna's commitment to innovation, creating value for its 500,000 retail partners and a unique shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Klarna is on a mission to provide millions of users with a new, intuitive, and engaging way to discover products they love, while also creating additional opportunities for retailers to connect with broader audiences and acquire new customers.