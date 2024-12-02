As outlined in the official press release, the new offering enables the real-time transfer of funds into the customers’ bank accounts or debit cards. Although Instant Payouts’ interface reportedly allows users to access funds in real time, the actual fund availability is dependent on the region and the receiving financial institution.

Instant Payouts was developed in partnership with Visa by leveraging the Visa Direct solution – that facilitates immediate bank-to-bank fund transfers. This new product was introduced as an alternative to the conventional ACH approaches to payouts that bank on the old check system.

When discussing this latest release, a representative from Everyware emphasised that Instant Payouts can be used to enable the disbursements of funds in multiple industries, from settling insurance claims to receiving healthcare refunds or automotive payments, whilst eliminating the need for customers to wait for a check in the mail.

Everyware’s strategy and past developments



