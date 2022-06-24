Splitit enables BNPL for Everyware's Pay By Text

Everyware will integrate Splitit's Instalments-as-a-Service into its platforms to deliver an unprecedented mobile-first Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution with low amount of friction for mobile payments.
Splitit's white-label experience provides a simple integration through its single-point API which includes network programmes like Visa Instalments. Any consumer credit card is automatically pre-qualified to use Splitit. There's no application, interest or hidden fees, and no changes to their credit report.
For Everyware customers, offering mobile instalments with Splitit will be as turning on the feature in their Everyware portal. Splitit's use of global credit card networks also mean merchants can add their service to new countries or regions through a single integration. As part of the partnership, the companies will jointly target key verticals where the joint service is a good fit like services, healthcare, home improvement, and non-profit. The integration is expected to be completed by Q3 2022.
