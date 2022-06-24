Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Splitit enables BNPL for Everyware's Pay By Text

Friday 24 June 2022 13:29 CET | News

US-based Splitit has partnered with Everyware to bring the former’s Splitit’s Instalments-as-a-Service platform to the latter’s Pay By Text platform.

Everyware will integrate Splitit's Instalments-as-a-Service into its platforms to deliver an unprecedented mobile-first Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution with low amount of friction for mobile payments.

Splitit's white-label experience provides a simple integration through its single-point API which includes network programmes like Visa Instalments. Any consumer credit card is automatically pre-qualified to use Splitit. There's no application, interest or hidden fees, and no changes to their credit report.

For Everyware customers, offering mobile instalments with Splitit will be as turning on the feature in their Everyware portal. Splitit's use of global credit card networks also mean merchants can add their service to new countries or regions through a single integration. As part of the partnership, the companies will jointly target key verticals where the joint service is a good fit like services, healthcare, home improvement, and non-profit. The integration is expected to be completed by Q3 2022.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BNPL, mobile payments, instalment payments, API, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Everyware, Splitit
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Everyware

|

Splitit

|
Discover all the Company news on Everyware and other articles related to Everyware in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like