ESW's partnership with Computop now includes the US, UK, Canada, and Australia

The move reflects growth in the global ecommerce market, with sales expected to exceed USD 5 trillion worldwide in 2022, and predicted to continue to grow over the next few years, according to the press release. To support this ongoing growth, the need for a streamlined, secure payments process that includes consumers’ preferred payment methods is critical to drive conversions and reduce abandonments for all ecommerce operations.











Using Paygate for local acquiring in new markets

Together ESW and Computop enable a seamless online payments experience for ESW’s brand and retailer clients, processing cross-border transactions for ESW globally including the UK, US, Canada, and Australia. With this extended partnership, Computop’s Paygate platform will now also process ESW’s payments domestically in North America and Australia, including all major credit cards and key digital payment methods (DPMs) used in these countries.

Computop Paygate facilitates payments with security, enabling connections to more than 350 payment methods and acquirers domestically and globally. With Paygate’s connections to many acquirers, brands like ESW have the flexibility to provide their customers with what’s needed for consumer payments in each geography, and the domestic acquiring offered translates into lower costs and increased conversion rates for merchants.

Paygate is a single platform that can be easily and cost-effectively used for both national and cross-border transactions, making it well-suited for ESW’s growing global and domestic needs as it provides a comprehensive, end-to-end shopping solution for brands, and retailers worldwide.

ESW’s officials said that a frictionless, familiar, and secure checkout process is one of the foundational components underpinning a successful ecommerce experience. Globally, consumers’ preferred payment options vary significantly, and by expanding their partnership with Computop they can now deliver the localised, preferred payment options that engender trust, help ensure repeat customers, and grow customer lifetime value.





What does Computop do?

As a payment service provider, Computop offers its customers around the world local and innovative omnichannel solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention. The internally developed Computop Paygate payment platform enables seamless integrated payment processes for ecommerce, at POS, and on mobile devices. Retailers and service providers have the flexibility and freedom to choose from over 350 payment methods enabling them to specifically tailor their payment options per country. Technologies such as biometric authentication and self-learning algorithms improve security and convenience for retailers and consumers alike.

