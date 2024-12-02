Enfuce teams with Mastercard to expand in the Nordics

Through the partnership, Mastercard powers Card-as-a-Service with tokenised multi-currency BINs in the Nordics, enabling Enfuce’s customers to launch and issue their own physical and virtual Mastercard payment cards in just weeks rather than months.

Enfuce’s Card-as-a-Service is a turnkey card issuing service including BIN sponsorship, programme management, card life cycle management, and fraud and dispute management. Enfuce helps fintechs to become card issuers in just weeks and enable their customers to start paying instantly from applying for their cards.

In addition, fintech companies can design and launch flexible payment cards that are highly customisable, and support the latest digital payment features, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. Built on an extensively scalable payment processing platform, the service allows fintech companies to enter new geographical markets and launch new features fast.

Mastercard’s officials stated that they are happy to expand their partnership with fintech company like Enfuce and excited to have a local partner in the Nordics providing Card-as-a-service, enabling fintechs to launch Mastercard cards in just weeks. As Enfuce is one of the first winners of their partnership programme Lighthouse, they look forward to be part of their expansion journey.











Already available in the UK

Enfuce has already tapped the UK market after finalising a EUR 45 million round back in December 2021.

The company also expanded its international presence in Germany and France and currently claims 16+ million active card clients for whom it handles nearly EUR 1 billion in transfers yearly.





Thinking about the environment

The expansion comes after Enfuce launched MyCard, a physical card product that enables European fintechs to launch their own payment card cost-effectively in two to four weeks.

MyCard offers a wide selection of sustainable card materials to choose from, including recycled PVC, PETG, or sea plastics (collected from ocean and coastal regions), and fully renewable materials like corn starch or wood.