Fintech Enfuce launches in UK

Thursday 14 July 2022 13:53 CET | News

Finland-based Card-as-a-Service fintech Enfuce has launched its operations in the UK after finalising a EUR 45 million round back in December 2021.

Enfuce recently expanded its international presence in Germany and France and currently claims 16+ million active card clients for whom it handles nearly EUR 1 billion in transfers yearly.

Enfuce is a one-stop shop solution for firms that want to issue cards to their clients, supporting debit, credit, prepaid, gift, fleet, and fuel card programs in any form – plastic, digital and/or tokenized – for consumer, commercial and B2B apps, as well as digital/online wallets.

The firm also provides a carbon tracking tool for determining the emissions of transactions.

More: Link


Keywords: product launch, expansion, debit card, fintech, credit card
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Enfuce
Countries: United Kingdom
