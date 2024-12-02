Endava specialises in providing guidance when it comes to digital acceleration journeys. By partnering with Snowflake, Endava aims to enable joint customers to create data-driven strategies and build solutions with real benefits for modern data governance and security. The partnership should also allow them to modernise their existing data warehousing, data collaboration, data lake, and data processing infrastructure.

Apart from benefiting clients, the partnership also allows Endava employees to develop their careers by accessing training on a range of products and services.

Endava officials have stated in the company press release that modern companies can extract the real value of data with the help of entities such as Snowflake, which provides dedicated tools and technologies to empower true value creation. By effectively applying data, companies can make smarter business decisions, generate higher profits, reduce business costs, personalise offerings, and improve customer experience.

Also, according to Endava, more and more companies are seeking access to efficient data storage and analytics to drive decision-making and develop strategies for solutions that are flexible and can adapt to rapid changes in operating environments.

Snowflake representatives expressed their approval for a continued Endava partnership that would modernise the world’s data and allow their customers to achieve better business outcomes.

Snowflake also partnered with Stripe and Paysafe

In May 2022, the financial infrastructure platform for business Stripe has partnered with Snowflake to enable joint customers in any industry to access and leverage Stripe’s payment data directly. Through Stripe’s Data Pipeline and Snowflake Secure Data Sharing, customers can join all their Stripe data and reports with other operational data stored in Snowflake, providing companies with a single source to make business decisions.

The solution is available for clients in all industries, including retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG), allowing clients to seamlessly unlock the necessary data to enhance their business value.

In February 2021, Paysafe has partnered with Snowflake in order to achieve data insights and deliver enhanced customer experiences by tapping into artificial intelligence and ML data models.

The data models powered by Snowflake’s platform support Paysafe’s identification of consumer trends, the personalisation of its services, fraud prevention and KYC initiatives. In addition, the complete managed service provided by Snowflake enabled Paysafe to obtain a single customer view across its range of alternative payment methods.